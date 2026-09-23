While Federico has lost his job, his brother Gonzalo currently works as a player development coach for Inter Miami. Federico also played for the Miami club next to his brother before announcing his retirement in 2021.

According to the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA), Higuain refused to release the female official’s hand after she asked him to stop. The referees’ union said he squeezed her hand and continued holding it despite being told three times to let go.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.