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MLS team sacks coach for saying “This is a man’s game” to female referee

MLS club parts ways with Federico Higuain over abuse of female match official

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Federico Higuain of Columbus Crew
Federico Higuain of Columbus Crew
Federico Higuain via Inter Miami's Instagram page

Dubai: Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew have dismissed reserve team coach Federico Higuain after an incident involving a female referee during an MLS Next Pro match.

Higuain is the brother of former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine was sent off during the game and later handed a two-match suspension for the incident.

According to the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA), Higuain refused to release the female official’s hand after she asked him to stop. The referees’ union said he squeezed her hand and continued holding it despite being told three times to let go.

The incident was followed by a comment from Higuain that has drawn further criticism.

“Don’t forget, this is a man’s game,” Higuain told the referee, according to the PSRA.

Columbus Crew general manager Issa Tall confirmed the club had decided to part ways with the former Argentina international.

“We determined it’s in the best interest of our club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuain from his responsibilities,” Tall said in a statement.

“After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our club’s standards of what’s expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

The PSRA also criticised the league’s disciplinary response, saying Higuain’s two-match suspension “falls drastically short”.

“A male head coach committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official,” the union said.

The PSRA added that female officials “deserve the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official.”

While Federico has lost his job, his brother Gonzalo currently works as a player development coach for Inter Miami. Federico also played for the Miami club next to his brother before announcing his retirement in 2021.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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