New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin is in isolation away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.
New York announced the positive test for Nevin, who is fully vaccinated, about two hours before the first pitch on Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.
Nevin is under quarantine protocol in nearby Tampa. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing. “He’s doing OK,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
After the Yankees beat the Rays 3-1, Boone announced that another staff member also tested positive but did not provide further details.
Several other coaches missed the game due to contact tracing, but Boone said the tracing did not include any players.
“We have a few other staff, coaches that are still pending and we don’t have confirmation on,” Boone said before the game. “There’s a few people that we sent home just as a precaution to make sure. We’re doing all we can to stay healthy. A little bit of a skeleton staff but nothing we can’t handle.”
“It’s a little scary, definitely,” Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said. “You don’t want to contract the virus and be out 10 days or so. Lucky that no player was infected and we were able to play tonight. That’s all you can do, you just focus on the game, focus on doing our job, try to get through it.”