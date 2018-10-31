Dubai: UAE national champion and Asian road race winner Yousuf Mirza has signed a two-year contract extension with UAE Team Emirates.

The extension is a sign of the faith the team has in homegrown talent and a testament to what has been a record-breaking season for Mirza, who secured his eighth UAE national road race title as well as picking up a hat-trick of medals at the Asian Cycling Championships in Malaysia.

His achievements have also been recognised by the UAE’s leaders, as he was awarded last year’s Outstanding UAE Athlete award.

“I’m happy to be able to continue to be a part of this magnificent team that takes the name of my country around the world,” said Mirza. “It’s an honour to line-up alongside these world-class riders, sharing the joy of success with my teammates, and sharing my love for cycling with everyone from the UAE.

“The bar continues to be lifted as the team bring many other champions to this project, and for my part, I’m going to continue giving my utmost to push it ahead.

“In the first two years, the team and I were able to reach our goals of seeing more and more bikes on the road, and getting people of all ages to be passionate about this sport. I feel like my teammates and I are role models for the whole community, and I hope my participation on the UCI World Tour can inspire more people in the UAE to ride their bikes.”

UAE Team Emirates’ participation on the UCI World Tour gives the region’s community the opportunity to come together and support world-class athletes as they aim to become one of the top cycling teams in the sport.

