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Mike Tyson delivered letter to Donald Trump at P Diddy's request

Mike Tyson reveals delivering a letter to Trump at P Diddy's request

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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P Diddy, Donald Trump and Mike Tyson
P Diddy, Donald Trump and Mike Tyson
AFP

Dubai: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs asked him to deliver a letter to US President Donald Trump while the music mogul was in prison.

Tyson disclosed the request during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM programme Radio Andy, where he discussed his relationship with Combs and his reaction to the developments surrounding the rapper.

Asked whether he was friends with Combs and surprised by what had happened to him, Tyson said he was on friendly terms with the rapper.

“Yeah, I’m friendly with Puff,” Tyson said while promoting his upcoming Netflix documentary. “I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him.”

Tyson confirmed that he had spoken to Combs by phone since his incarceration. He then revealed that the rapper had asked him to pass a message to the president.

“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes,” Tyson said. “He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

When Cohen asked whether he had delivered the letter to Trump, Tyson responded: “I did what he told me to do, yes.”

Tyson did not disclose the contents of the letter or provide further details about how it was delivered. He also did not confirm whether Trump had responded to the communication.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence. Tyson’s interview offered a rare glimpse into the rapper’s efforts to reach the president while behind bars.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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