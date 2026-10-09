Tyson did not disclose the contents of the letter or provide further details about how it was delivered. He also did not confirm whether Trump had responded to the communication.

Tyson confirmed that he had spoken to Combs by phone since his incarceration. He then revealed that the rapper had asked him to pass a message to the president.

Asked whether he was friends with Combs and surprised by what had happened to him, Tyson said he was on friendly terms with the rapper.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.