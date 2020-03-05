Duncan Robinson scores 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Image Credit: AP

Miami: It took a record-setting night from three-point range for the Miami Heat to beat the Orlando Magic.

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and the Heat hit a franchise-record 22 three-pointers in their 116-113 win over the Magic on Wednesday night.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and added nine assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on a perfect shooting night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Miami won its fourth straight.

The previous record for Heat three-pointers was 21, set April 5, 2017, at Charlotte. The 22 3-pointers made also tied the most allowed in a game by Orlando.

“My teammates encouraged me to shoot. The coaching staff encourages me to shoot,” Robinson said. “So I just went out and tried to be aggressive.”