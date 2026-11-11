MI co-owner Akash Ambani breaks silence amid Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade

Pandya's exit marks a new era for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027
Dubai: Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani has broken his silence on the decision to trade Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings, with India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh moving in the opposite direction ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
In a statement released by Reliance Industries Limited on X on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians confirmed the high-profile exchange, with Ambani paying tribute to Pandya while welcoming Arshdeep to the franchise.
“Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team,” Ambani said.
“His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians. I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead.”
Pandya first joined Mumbai Indians as a young cricketer in 2015 and developed into one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. He was part of four IPL title-winning campaigns with the franchise before returning in 2024 to take over as captain.
His departure marks the end of another chapter at Mumbai Indians, who have thanked the all-rounder for his contribution and commitment over the years.
Meanwhile, Ambani expressed excitement about Arshdeep’s arrival, believing the left-arm pacer’s qualities will strengthen the team’s bowling attack.
“Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold,” he said.
Arshdeep, one of India’s leading fast bowlers, brings considerable international experience and the ability to deliver across different conditions and match situations.
The trade also raises questions about Mumbai Indians’ leadership heading into IPL 2027. The franchise confirmed that it will take a considered approach to evaluating its captaincy options, with an announcement to follow at the appropriate time.
With Pandya now moving to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep joining the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians have made a significant change to their squad ahead of the next season. Whether the trade also signals a change in leadership remains to be seen.