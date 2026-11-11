MI co-owner Akash Ambani breaks silence amid Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade

“His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians. I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead.”

“Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team,” Ambani said.

Pandya first joined Mumbai Indians as a young cricketer in 2015 and developed into one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. He was part of four IPL title-winning campaigns with the franchise before returning in 2024 to take over as captain.

With Pandya now moving to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep joining the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians have made a significant change to their squad ahead of the next season. Whether the trade also signals a change in leadership remains to be seen.

The trade also raises questions about Mumbai Indians’ leadership heading into IPL 2027. The franchise confirmed that it will take a considered approach to evaluating its captaincy options, with an announcement to follow at the appropriate time.

“Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold,” he said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.