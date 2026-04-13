GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

McIlroy wins second Masters in a row for sixth major title

Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back Master’s tournaments

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rory McIlroy clinches second consecutive Masters title
Rory McIlroy clinches second consecutive Masters title

Rory McIlroy overcame early stumbles and a late scare to win the Masters on Sunday, capturing his sixth major title to become only the fourth back-to-back champion at Augusta National.

The world number two from Northern Ireland made a double bogey at the fourth and a bogey at the sixth, but responded with four birdies in the next seven holes and hung on after woeful late tee shots to win a second green jacket and a record top prize of $4.5 million.

McIlroy joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back winners in Masters history, firing a final round one-under-par 71 to finish on 12-under-par 276 and defeat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler by one stroke.

A year after winning his first Masters to complete a career Grand Slam and snap a 10-year major win drought, McIlroy pulled off a wire-to-wire triumph.

"I just can't believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket and you know I get two in a row. It's just sort of the way," McIlroy said.

Related Topics:
Rory McIlroy

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young lead the pack heading into the final day of the Master's 2026

Masters 2026 – The final day awaits

3m read
Five killed in fiery crash in Kuwait

Five killed in fiery crash in Kuwait

1m read
Tee times and groups confirmed for 2026 Masters

2026 Masters: Round 1–2 tee times and groups confirmed

3m read
Tiger Woods grimaces on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

Will we see Tiger Woods in action at the Masters?

1m read