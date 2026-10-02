Manchester City lodge appeal following guilty charges

Dubai: Manchester City have confirmed they have lodged an appeal after being found to have breached Premier League financial regulations.

An independent commission ruled on Tuesday that Manchester City were guilty of all but one of the 115 charges brought against the club.

According to the commission, City were found to have used ‘sham’ sponsorship agreements, provided inaccurate financial accounts and breached spending regulations, allegedly allowing them to artificially increase revenue and lower costs by more than £900 million between 2009 and 2018.

City have consistently denied any wrongdoing and had until Friday October 2, to submit an appeal against the verdict.

The Manchester club confirmed their appeal in a statement which read: “Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter.

“The Club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.

“The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.

“We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.