Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai, the organisers of XYoga Dubai said: “Luis Figo is both an inspiration and a legend. During his time on the pitch and following his retirement, he has inspired millions to follow a healthy and meaningful lifestyle and we are thrilled to have him join the opening session of this year’s XYoga Dubai Festival, presented by Dubai Holding. Since the very first XYoga Dubai event in 2016, we have inspired tens of thousands of people to join us in defying their limits and we hope that Luis’ presence at this year’s event will spur a new generation of yogis to embrace wellness and yoga and make Dubai the fittest city in the world.”