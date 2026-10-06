Lionel Messi trails Cristiano Ronaldo by $150 million

Ronaldo’s future with Portugal is less certain. His unexplained departure from Portugal’s camp before the Nations League match against Denmark has raised questions about what comes next. The situation has also led to a speculated rift between the forward and Portugal national coach Jorge Jesus.

Both superstars are also approaching major decisions over their international careers. Messi is set to play his final Argentina match against Benin on October 7 (3 am UAE time), bringing an end to his international career after winning the 2022 World Cup and Copa America titles.

The Argentine recently announced buying 100% stake in the Catalan club UE Cornella while having already owned another Spanish club CD Eldense. Meanwhile, rumours have been swirling around Ronaldo potentially buying Al Nassr, the club he currently plays for.

Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated $300 million (Dh 1.10 billion) in earnings, giving him a $150 million (Dh 550.8 million) advantage over Messi. The Portugal captain is projected to earn $250 million (Dh 918.2 million) on the field and another $50 million (Dh 183.6 million) off it.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.