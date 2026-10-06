Lionel Messi trails Cristiano Ronaldo by $150 million

Ronaldo tops Messi in earnings as both expand their business empires
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is earning twice as much as Lionel Messi in 2026, according to Sportico’s list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players.
Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated $300 million (Dh 1.10 billion) in earnings, giving him a $150 million (Dh 550.8 million) advantage over Messi. The Portugal captain is projected to earn $250 million (Dh 918.2 million) on the field and another $50 million (Dh 183.6 million) off it.
The 41-year-old continues to build his commercial portfolio while playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Sportico’s broader athlete rankings also place Ronaldo at the top of its overall 2025 earnings list.
Messi, meanwhile, is estimated to earn $150 million (Dh 550.8 million), split between $75 million (Dh 275.4 million) from on-field earnings and $75 million from commercial activities. The 39-year-old remains with Inter Miami, having signed a contract extension that runs through 2028.
Away from football, both continue to expand their business interests, with Messi working on collaborations involving Kalshi and OpenAI, while Ronaldo has added partnerships with Dreame and Lego and invested in streaming platform LiveModeTV.
The Argentine recently announced buying 100% stake in the Catalan club UE Cornella while having already owned another Spanish club CD Eldense. Meanwhile, rumours have been swirling around Ronaldo potentially buying Al Nassr, the club he currently plays for.
Both superstars are also approaching major decisions over their international careers. Messi is set to play his final Argentina match against Benin on October 7 (3 am UAE time), bringing an end to his international career after winning the 2022 World Cup and Copa America titles.
Ronaldo’s future with Portugal is less certain. His unexplained departure from Portugal’s camp before the Nations League match against Denmark has raised questions about what comes next. The situation has also led to a speculated rift between the forward and Portugal national coach Jorge Jesus.
While their legendary rivalry may now be dried out, Ronaldo still holds a $150 million advantage over his long-time rival.