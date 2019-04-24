Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) makes a three-point shot over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) to defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 118-115 in game five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles: Damian Lillard sank a three-pointer on the buzzer to cap a 50-point display as the Portland Trail Blazers completed a late fightback to send Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder crashing out of the NBA play-offs.

Needing a win to keep the best-of-seven series alive, Oklahoma City appeared to be on their way to forcing a game six after overturning a nine-point deficit at the end of the third period to open up a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

But a sensational burst of scoring hauled the Blazers back within striking distance as their home fans at the Moda Centre roared them on.

Lillard leveled the score at 115-115 with a driving lay-up and when Westbrook subsequently fluffed a chance to restore Oklahoma City’s lead with 18.3 seconds left, Portland ace Lillard was left with a chance to grab the win.

The 28-year-old point guard took his time, eating up the final few seconds before sinking a three-pointer from long-range to seal a 118-115 win and a 4-1 series victory.