OG Anunoby equalled his career high with 21 points as the Raptors improved their NBA-leading record to 25-9. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet scored 14 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points as Milwaukee won for the sixth time in seven games, handing a 120-107 win over the Celtics. In another game, Victor Oladipo scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Pacers snapped the Nets’ seven-game winning streak 114-106.