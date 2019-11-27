Washington: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, playing together for only the fourth NBA game this season, powered the Los Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 114-99 on Tuesday.

Leonard had 28 points and eight rebounds while George had 26 points and six steals as the Clippers improved to 13-5, 2-1/2 games behind the Western Conference leaders, the Los Angeles Lakers. “It’s scary now. We’re getting this thing rolling,” George said. “We just want to hoop.”

The Clippers stretched their win streak to six games and so did the Denver Nuggets, who defeated visiting Washington 117-104 in the night’s only other league game.

Leonard, last season’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after leading Toronto to the league title, jumped to the Clippers in part because he wanted to play alongside George — and the dynamic duo showed what they could do after only a week together and healthy.