Gordon Hayward scores 39 points to take the Celtics home

Washington: LeBron James scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and passed off 11 assists on Tuesday, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-112 comeback NBA victory at Chicago with his third consecutive triple double.

Anthony Davis produced a season-low 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds in a return to his hometown, but James surged in the final minutes as the Lakers unleashed a 29-4 fourth-quarter run.

It was only the third time in James’ career that he has produced three consecutive triple doubles after 2009 and 2017.

The Lakers improved to an NBA-best 6-1 with a third straight road win, having won six in a row since losing their opener to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“For us to come on a three-game road trip and take care of business means a lot,” James said. “For us to come out 3-0, it’s a good test for us.”

The Lakers return home for a Friday game against Miami, who fell to 5-2 with a 109-89 loss at Denver.

Gordon Hayward scored 39 points, his most in a Boston uniform, and added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics in a 119-113 victory at Cleveland.

Hayward shot 17-of-20 from the floor including 16-of-16 from two-point range — becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967 to sink so many two-pointers in a game without a miss.

Kemba Walker contributed 25 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who improved to 5-1.

Atlanta’s Trae Young returned from an ankle injury and produced game highs of 29 points and 13 assists to lead the host Hawks over San Antonio 108-100.