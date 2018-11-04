Los Angeles: LeBron James scored 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers by holding on for a 114-110 win on Saturday. James also added seven assists and Rajon Rondo came off the bench to deliver 17 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who led by 17 points in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, Victor Oladipo drained a clutch three pointer with three seconds left on the clock as the Indiana Pacers cooled off the red-hot Boston Celtics with a dramatic 102-101 victory. The second year all-star Oladipo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by four points with 37 seconds to go before charging back.