Dubai: Multiple Olympic and World champion Chad le Clos has been announced as an ambassador for the first Daman DXB Swimfest. The event will take place off Jumeirah Beach Hotel on November 3.

Individual, family or team participation from the age of eight and above will be available over distances of 100, 300 and 500-metres, with parent and child or adult relay options available.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the set-up at Jumeirah Beach Hotel with the Burj Al Arab in the background,” said the South African, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics in the 200-metre butterfly. “It’s going to be an incredible venue for an open water swim.”

Le Clos used to be a regular in Dubai for the Fina World Cup at the Hamdan Sports Complex and in fact never lost a final here.

Organised by Professional Sports Group and sanctioned by the UAE Swimming Federation and Dubai Sports Council, the first Daman DXB Swimfest aims to increase community fitness and raise awareness of safety in the water.

For more information visit www.dxbswimfest.com, register before midnight October 30.