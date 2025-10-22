Lakers vs Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Golden State past Los Angeles on NBA opening night

With LeBron James sidelined by a sciatica issue—the first season opener he's missed in his 23-year career—the stage was set for Doncic to take over, and he did everything he could. The Slovenian superstar racked up 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists, falling just one dime shy of a triple-double. It was a one-man show that kept the Lakers in the fight all night.