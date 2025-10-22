GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Lakers vs Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Golden State past Los Angeles on NBA opening night

Curry put the game to bed with a deep contested 3-pointer in the final minute

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Stephen Curry #30 and Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate in the final minute of the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Stephen Curry #30 and Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate in the final minute of the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
AFP

Dubai: The NBA's opening night promised an instant classic, and it delivered—just not the result Los Angeles Lakers fans wanted. Despite a monster performance by Luka Doncic, the Golden State Warriors, led by the clutch shooting of Stephen Curry and the aggressive play of Jimmy Butler, spoiled the home opener with a 119-109 victory on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

With LeBron James sidelined by a sciatica issue—the first season opener he's missed in his 23-year career—the stage was set for Doncic to take over, and he did everything he could. The Slovenian superstar racked up 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists, falling just one dime shy of a triple-double. It was a one-man show that kept the Lakers in the fight all night.

Butler's leads balanced attack

The difference came down to the Warriors' veteran depth and defensive edge. Jimmy Butler in 31 points and was practically perfect getting to the foul line, sinking all 16 of his free-throw attempts.

Golden State needed that perfect execution because the game was messy, with both teams combining for 39 turnovers. But after the Lakers kept it close, trailing just 58-57 at halftime, the Warriors exploded in the third quarter, turning the game into a runaway before the Lakers could respond.

Curry closes it out with dagger 3

The Lakers tried to rally, chipping away at the deficit to pull within six points late in the fourth. But that’s when Curry, who finished with 23 points, delivered the dagger. Stepping back a jaw-dropping 35 feet from the basket, he launched a three-pointer that splashed through the net, silencing the crowd and putting the Warriors up for good.

The shot perfectly embodied the chaotic, yet controlled, style the team leans on. "It was just a bit of organized chaos," Curry said of the Warriors' game plan.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
NBA

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant agrees to Rockets 2-year $90m extension

2m read
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner as the Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Timothee Chalamet's romance

2m read
Sip on some matcha

Dubai: Where to get the best matcha in the city

4m read
Chilling feats at Ski Dubai’s Ice Warrior Challenge

Chilling feats at Ski Dubai’s Ice Warrior Challenge

2m read