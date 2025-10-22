Lakers vs Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Golden State past Los Angeles on NBA opening night

Curry put the game to bed with a deep contested 3-pointer in the final minute
Dubai: The NBA's opening night promised an instant classic, and it delivered—just not the result Los Angeles Lakers fans wanted. Despite a monster performance by Luka Doncic, the Golden State Warriors, led by the clutch shooting of Stephen Curry and the aggressive play of Jimmy Butler, spoiled the home opener with a 119-109 victory on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
With LeBron James sidelined by a sciatica issue—the first season opener he's missed in his 23-year career—the stage was set for Doncic to take over, and he did everything he could. The Slovenian superstar racked up 43 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists, falling just one dime shy of a triple-double. It was a one-man show that kept the Lakers in the fight all night.
The difference came down to the Warriors' veteran depth and defensive edge. Jimmy Butler in 31 points and was practically perfect getting to the foul line, sinking all 16 of his free-throw attempts.
Golden State needed that perfect execution because the game was messy, with both teams combining for 39 turnovers. But after the Lakers kept it close, trailing just 58-57 at halftime, the Warriors exploded in the third quarter, turning the game into a runaway before the Lakers could respond.
The Lakers tried to rally, chipping away at the deficit to pull within six points late in the fourth. But that’s when Curry, who finished with 23 points, delivered the dagger. Stepping back a jaw-dropping 35 feet from the basket, he launched a three-pointer that splashed through the net, silencing the crowd and putting the Warriors up for good.
The shot perfectly embodied the chaotic, yet controlled, style the team leans on. "It was just a bit of organized chaos," Curry said of the Warriors' game plan.
