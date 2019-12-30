Lakers' Anthony Davis. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles: Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday at Staples Centre.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came off the bench to score 19 points while LeBron James, who turns 35 on Monday, finished with a double double, 13 points and 13 assists.