Los Angeles: A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant.
The county was ordered to pay $16 million to Vanessa Bryant, the NBA great’s widow, and $15 million to co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in the January 2020 crash on a hillside near Los Angeles.
Jurors in downtown Los Angeles reached their verdict after roughly four and a half hours of deliberations.