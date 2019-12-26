Philadelphia, Pelicans among day’s other winners in the NBA

Los Angeles: Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA’s marquee Christmas game.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, Paul George added 17 and the Clippers improved to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 25 points. LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 24 points. The Lakers have lost four straight games.

Joel Embiid outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia’s first home Christmas game in 31 years, finishing with 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the 3-point happy 76ers beat Milwaukee 121-109.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Derrick Favors grabbed 13 rebounds and the Pelicans surprised Denver 112-100 to halt the Nuggets’ seven-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Boston beat Toronto 118-102 in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada.

Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Golden State beat Houston.

D’Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their third straight and end the Rockets’ four-game winning streak. Injury-ravaged Golden State improved to 7-24.