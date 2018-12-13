Anaheim, California: Ondrej Kase rallied Anaheim for a 6-3 win over Dallas Stars for a seventh victory in eight games on Wednesday. Anaheim trailed 3-2 at the end of the second period but scored four goals in the third, including three in a three-minute span to take control.
Kase completed his hat trick at 10:45 of the third when he pounced on a loose puck in front and put it past goalie Ben Bishop to tie the game at 3. Cam Fowler had Anaheim’s only other hat-trick this season on Nov. 4 against Columbus.
“I just closed my eyes and shot the puck. I had room, so I just tried to hit the net,” said Kase, who has played 134 career games. “It was amazing. I’m so happy.”