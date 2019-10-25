Dubai: American Justin Gaethje has wasted no time to respond to the news that Conor McGregor has announced his intent to return to the Octagon in January next year, by calling out the Irish showman via Twitter.
“I can fight in January @TheNotoriousMMA/ Let’s show the world the little coward you are. I won’t take your neck when you give it to me and the fetal position is not an option,” Gaethje posted on his Twitter handle, @Justin_Gaethje
A seven-time performance bonus winner, Gaethje has off-and-on been linked with fighting McGregor, although a he has also craved to fight for the 155lb title, which is currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.