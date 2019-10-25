American flags off the Irishman who has not graced the Octagon since October 2018

Conor McGregor Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: American Justin Gaethje has wasted no time to respond to the news that Conor McGregor has announced his intent to return to the Octagon in January next year, by calling out the Irish showman via Twitter.

“I can fight in January @TheNotoriousMMA/ Let’s show the world the little coward you are. I won’t take your neck when you give it to me and the fetal position is not an option,” Gaethje posted on his Twitter handle, @Justin_Gaethje