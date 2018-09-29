Dubai: Callum Smith now aims to unify his division and defend his titles at home in Anfield after beating George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) super middleweight final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

The 28-year-old from Liverpool knocked Groves out in the seventh round after following up a lethal left hook with a brutal body shot to lift the Ali Trophy.

It robbed Groves of the WBA title, and saw Smith retaining his WBC Diamond belt and assume The Ring magazine honour.

“I’m now the best in the world and any other super middleweight that wants that will have to come out and beat me,” he said. “I’m in a good position to get any fight I want.

“There are three other people that call themselves a world champion in my division,” he added of Gilberto Ramirez (WBO), Jose Benavidez (WBC) and Jose Uzcategui (IBF).

“I’d like to fight some of them and unify the division by collecting all their belts.

“I would also love to defend my titles back home in Liverpool and give a great fighting city a great night of boxing.”

With Liverpool Football Club’s stadium recently getting the green light to stage boxing there, all roads lead to Anfield. “Hopefully, that’s the plan, Anfield is open to boxing now so I’m ticking off things that I’ve always wanted to do and Anfield is left to tick off.”

Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “That’s always been the plan, we tried two years ago and actually had meetings with Liverpool and they were always welcoming to Callum, but now he’s the top of his division with so many big fighters out there.

“With them being granted a boxing licence as well and with the growth of stadium events in the UK, it’s a natural step. We’ve also got a big TV deal with America now and they’d also love to get him out there too and I think he’d like that as well, so there’s two things to tick off in his career, Anfield, and a big fight in Vegas perhaps.

“I know he’d love to fight next spring or summer but right now it’s about enjoying this wonderful achievement.”

Smith himself admitted he wouldn’t be rushing back into the ring anytime soon as he was about to become a father for the first time. “I want to enjoy making a family for a bit and then we’ll see, but for now it’s a bit of family time, and enjoying the fact I’ve finally achieved my childhood dream of becoming world champion, which is a nice feeling.”

Meanwhile, Groves said he won’t retire but will take some time off after this defeat to take stock.

“I’m going to have a long rest because it’s been a dogged year. I won the world title just over a year ago, but I want to go home because I miss my wife and kids.”