Dubai: Kalle Sauerland, promoter of the World Boxing Super Series, has vowed to keep coming back to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the success of its super-middleweight final between George Groves and Callum Smith on Friday.

Smith knocked Groves out in the seventh round.

This was the first ever major boxing match to be held in the region, and over three quarters of the 10,000 capacity indoor arena at Jeddah Sports City was full.

“I’m delighted with the success here in Jeddah,” said Sauerland. “Big thanks to our partners, the General Sports Authority. We’ll certainly be back for more fights in the future, sooner rather than later. We look forward to promoting many more fights here to come.”

Smith said: “The atmosphere tonight was as good as any I’ve ever boxed in front of, so I just want to thank the Saudi people for that.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn, was also complimentary of the set-up. “There was a little bit of criticism about whether this fight should take place in England,” he said of the bout between two Englishmen.

“But when you come here and see the arena and the atmosphere and the way that the sport is welcomed in this region, it makes you realise it is a global sport, and although British boxing is flying at the moment and we plan many more events in Britain, there is a whole world out there. The people of Saudi Arabia made it a great event.”