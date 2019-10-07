Washington: Jay Gruden has been fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins after an 0-5 start to his sixth season.
The team announced the move on Monday and said offensive line coach Bill Callahan would replace Gruden on an interim basis.
Owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen informed Gruden he was out early Monday morning, a day after a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots.
In the statement announcing the moves, the Redskins said: “Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organisation to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond.”