James Anderson may retire from cricket after Lancashire reject new contract

Lancashire's decision may prompt James Anderson to retire from cricket
Dubai: England cricket legend James Anderson is expected to bring his playing career to an end after Lancashire decided against offering him a new contract for the 2027 season.
The 44-year-old was informed of the decision following a meeting with Lancashire’s new director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, and chief executive Richard Kenyon, according to reports by The Times and Daily Mail Sport.
According to Daily Mail Sport journalist Lawrence Booth, Anderson is expected to retire rather than continue his career with another county. However, an official retirement announcement has not been confirmed.
Anderson continued playing for his boyhood club after retiring from international cricket in 2024. He captained Lancashire during the 2026 season and remained among their most effective bowlers, claiming 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches at an average of 17.68.
Despite his individual performances, Lancashire endured a disappointing campaign, finishing second bottom in Division Two. The club is now undergoing a restructuring under its new leadership.
The Times cricket writer Mike Atherton was the first one to report on Lancashire’s decision, which brings Anderson’s 25-year association with the county towards a possible end.
Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001 and went on to become England’s greatest Test wicket-taker, finishing his international career with 704 dismissals in 188 matches. He also claimed 269 wickets in one-day internationals.
His final Test appearance came against the West Indies at Lord’s in July 2024, when England moved on from the veteran fast bowler as part of a wider transition.
Anderson was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket. If he retires, he will leave the game having taken 1,193 first-class wickets, cementing his place among the most successful fast bowlers in cricket history.