GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

James Anderson may retire from cricket after Lancashire reject new contract

Lancashire's decision may prompt James Anderson to retire from cricket

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
England's James Anderson waves to the crowd during a presentation ceremony at the end of his final Test against West Indies at Lord's.
England's James Anderson waves to the crowd during a presentation ceremony at the end of his final Test against West Indies at Lord's.
AFP

Dubai: England cricket legend James Anderson is expected to bring his playing career to an end after Lancashire decided against offering him a new contract for the 2027 season.

The 44-year-old was informed of the decision following a meeting with Lancashire’s new director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, and chief executive Richard Kenyon, according to reports by The Times and Daily Mail Sport.

According to Daily Mail Sport journalist Lawrence Booth, Anderson is expected to retire rather than continue his career with another county. However, an official retirement announcement has not been confirmed.

Anderson continued playing for his boyhood club after retiring from international cricket in 2024. He captained Lancashire during the 2026 season and remained among their most effective bowlers, claiming 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches at an average of 17.68.

Despite his individual performances, Lancashire endured a disappointing campaign, finishing second bottom in Division Two. The club is now undergoing a restructuring under its new leadership.

The Times cricket writer Mike Atherton was the first one to report on Lancashire’s decision, which brings Anderson’s 25-year association with the county towards a possible end.

Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001 and went on to become England’s greatest Test wicket-taker, finishing his international career with 704 dismissals in 188 matches. He also claimed 269 wickets in one-day internationals.

His final Test appearance came against the West Indies at Lord’s in July 2024, when England moved on from the veteran fast bowler as part of a wider transition.

Anderson was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket. If he retires, he will leave the game having taken 1,193 first-class wickets, cementing his place among the most successful fast bowlers in cricket history.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Razaullah leaves the field for treatment on an injury on day four of the third Test match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 12, 2026.

Despite six no-balls, Razaullah takes two wickets

1m read
Billy Root

Root announces retirement, but it is not Joe

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam

Babar Azam returns to domestic cricket after 7 years

3m read
Razaullah will be the name discussed among cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world tonight after smashing 81 from just 63 balls

Razaullah receives hero’s welcome after England heroics

1m read