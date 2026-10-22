James Anderson may retire from cricket after Lancashire reject new contract

Anderson was knighted in 2025 for his services to cricket. If he retires, he will leave the game having taken 1,193 first-class wickets, cementing his place among the most successful fast bowlers in cricket history.

Anderson continued playing for his boyhood club after retiring from international cricket in 2024. He captained Lancashire during the 2026 season and remained among their most effective bowlers, claiming 50 wickets in 11 County Championship matches at an average of 17.68.

According to Daily Mail Sport journalist Lawrence Booth, Anderson is expected to retire rather than continue his career with another county. However, an official retirement announcement has not been confirmed.

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