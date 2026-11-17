While the inaugural season is planned for China in May 2027, the organisers are also looking at the UAE as a possible destination for the following edition. The Emirates, already an established venue for franchise cricket, could provide a natural home for the league’s next chapter.

For emerging Chinese cricketers, the competition could provide an opportunity to learn from players who have competed at the highest level, including the ICC Cricket World Cup. It could also create commercial opportunities through franchise ownership, strategic partnerships and investment.

The UAE has also become home to several former international cricketers, strengthening its position as a base for the sport. That connection is expected to support the league’s plans as it expands into China.

The league also has a wider UAE connection. WCC operates under the same company behind the World Tennis League and World Padel League, both of which have previously been staged in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Stars Golf League. The group brings experience in organising international franchise sporting events.

The tournament will be hosted at the Shaxi Town Cricket Centre in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, which is operated by Dongyuehui Sports. The Chinese partner aims to establish the venue as a leading cricket destination in the country and attract major international sporting events.

“Today’s signing brings that ambition a step closer. We want to give fans the chance to watch celebrated cricketers in action and introduce new audiences to the excitement of the game,” he said.

“We are seeking the support of the local authorities and, through our partnership with Dongyuehui Sports, we are committed to delivering a world-class cricketing experience and creating a platform that can inspire the next generation of players and fans.”

The move comes as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) looking to expand the sport into new markets, China represents a major opportunity for growth.

The eight-team T20 competition, being developed in partnership with Chinese sports organisation Dongyuehui Sports, is expected to feature some of the biggest names in international cricket. It will be the first franchise-based Legends T20 league of its kind in China, marking a significant step in the sport’s efforts to reach new audiences.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.