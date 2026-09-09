The changes have not gone down well with the supporters who took to social media to express their frustration. "Why can’t they just leave things alone. The original theme was perfection,” one fan wrote.

`The latest version has noticeable changes to the anthem, with a faster tempo and greater emphasis on the operatic harmonies. According to GiveMeSport, the percussion and horns have also been scaled in the anthem while also reducing the dramatic impact of the original version.

The anthem has been a familiar part of the European football since 1992, when English composer Tony Britten created it following the European Cup's rebranding as the Champions League. Britten adapted elements of George Frideric Handel's "Zadok the Priest" and added lyrics in English, French and German which also happen to be UEFA's three official languages

The anthem's recognisable sound has long been associated with the competition's biggest nights, making even subtle changes easy for regular viewers to notice. With new version now being introduced, UEFA's decision has already sparked debate among fans who would prefer the familiar recording to remain unchanged.

Another said: “Why are you trying to improve an anthem that is so iconic and has so much history. There’s nothing to improve, it gets worse and worse with every change.” Some even suggested UEFA to undo the change.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.