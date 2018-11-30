Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee Friday halted preparations for the Tokyo 2020 boxing competition as it announced an inquiry into the sport’s troubled governing body.
The IOC executive board decided to “freeze the planning for the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020”, it said in a statement following talks in the Japanese capital.
The IOC said its inquiry “can lead to the withdrawal of recognition for AIBA, as it cited “several points of significant concern” over governance of the body.
However, the IOC also stressed that it would make “all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures”.