India’s Ayush Shetty shocks world No.1 Shi Yuqi at badminton worlds

"Definitely it was an energy-booster for me," Shetty said of the home fans. "The way they were standing and supporting at the end as I was getting nervy."

"The last time I won against him, but since this time the atmosphere of the stadium was also with Ayush that made the change," Shi said.

The 30-year-old Shi, who won the previous edition in Paris last year, looked off-colour from the start as the Indian raced to a 11-5 lead and took the first game.

The badminton champion took her time to find rhythm in the opening game, but soon gained momentum to take control in her first competitive match in about a month.

"Little bit of pain (in the foot), but I tried to get into a rhythm and I hope to get a good recovery," An told reporters. "Any tournament is not easy for me, but I tried to stay calm."

Top-ranked An, who was playing her first match after she pulled out of the Japan Open in the second round last month with a foot issue, served past Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova 21-14, 21-13 in 41 minutes.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.