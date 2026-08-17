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India’s Ayush Shetty shocks world No.1 Shi Yuqi at badminton worlds

World number one Shi of China went down 14-21, 21-13, 19-21 in one hour and 13 minutes

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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India's Ayush Shetty in action during BWF World Championship 2026 men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi.
India's Ayush Shetty in action during BWF World Championship 2026 men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi.
ANI

New Delhi: Defending champion Shi Yuqi suffered a shock first-round defeat to rising Indian star Ayush Shetty at the world badminton championships in New Delhi on Monday.

World number one Shi of China went down 14-21, 21-13, 19-21 in one hour and 13 minutes to 21-year-old Shetty, who enthralled the home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

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The 30-year-old Shi, who won the previous edition in Paris last year, looked off-colour from the start as the Indian raced to a 11-5 lead and took the first game.

Shi bounced back to take the second game but Shetty - ranked 22nd in the world - held his nerve in a tense decider in his debut at the badminton showpiece.

"The last time I won against him, but since this time the atmosphere of the stadium was also with Ayush that made the change," Shi said.

Shi added, "even a world number one can make mistakes".

Standing six feet five inches tall (1.95 metres), Shetty relied on his wide reach and clean smashes to outwit his veteran Chinese opponent.

The crowd cheered every Indian point and despite Shi attempting to make a late comeback as he brought the score down to 15-18 from 7-17, Shetty triumphed.

Shetty nailed the winner with a final smash the young Indian pumped his fists and later obliged young fans with selfies and autographs.

"Definitely it was an energy-booster for me," Shetty said of the home fans. "The way they were standing and supporting at the end as I was getting nervy."

Top-ranked An eases through

Earlier South Korea's women's number one An Se-young reached the second round with a comfortable win after returning from injury.

Top-ranked An, who was playing her first match after she pulled out of the Japan Open in the second round last month with a foot issue, served past Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova 21-14, 21-13 in 41 minutes.

"Little bit of pain (in the foot), but I tried to get into a rhythm and I hope to get a good recovery," An told reporters. "Any tournament is not easy for me, but I tried to stay calm."

The badminton champion took her time to find rhythm in the opening game, but soon gained momentum to take control in her first competitive match in about a month.

With scores level at 9-9 in game one, An rattled her opposition with six straight points to seize momentum at 15-9 and never looked back.

An is looking to win her second world title after she claimed the crown in 2023 in Copenhagen.

Indian star P.V. Sindhu cruised past Ireland's Sophia Noble 21-7, 21-11 to keep up her form after she won the Japan Open title last month.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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