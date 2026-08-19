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India knock out Pakistan with 5-3 win at Hockey World Cup second round

Harmanpreet, Abhishek brace as India extend unbeaten run over Pakistan

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Hardik seals tense 5-3 triumph as Pakistan crash out of World Cup race
Hardik seals tense 5-3 triumph as Pakistan crash out of World Cup race

India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in their Pool D clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday, securing a place in the second round and eliminating their rivals from the tournament.

Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored two goals each, while Hardik Singh also found the net for India. Shahid Hannan scored twice for Pakistan, with Sufyan Khan adding their third goal.

India finished second in Pool D with six points, behind England, who topped the group after an 8-2 win over Wales. Pakistan finished with one draw and two defeats and were eliminated from the semi-final race.

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India with stand Pakistan fightback

India took control after going 3-0 ahead in the second quarter. Pakistan responded with two goals to cut the deficit, but India restored their two-goal cushion to lead 4-2.

Pakistan continued to push in the final quarter, putting India under pressure. However, the Indian defence held firm and Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke to help secure the 5-3 victory.

The victory extended India’s unbeaten run against Pakistan, with the latest win coming in a tense contest that tested Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates.

India now advance to the second round alongside England. They will face the Netherlands and the winner of Thursday’s Argentina-New Zealand clash.

With inputs from Agencies

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