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Women’s hockey World Cup: India in a strong position to qualify for second round

Thrash South Africa 6-1 to record their biggest-ever victory in the tournament

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Jai Rai
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Unbeaten India storm past South Africa 6-1 to register first win of FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday.
Unbeaten India storm past South Africa 6-1 to register first win of FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday.
Hockey India

India produced a stunning performance at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026, thrashing South Africa 6-1 at Wagener Stadium on Tuesday to record their biggest-ever victory in the tournament and move to the top of Pool D.

The result puts India in a strong position to reach the second round, although their qualification is not yet mathematically guaranteed. China’s 4-2 win over England earlier in the day means India will qualify with a draw against England in their final pool match. However, a defeat to England would leave India hoping South Africa beat China in the other Pool D fixture, with goal difference then potentially deciding the standings. India currently hold a three-goal advantage over China on goal difference.

India made their intentions clear from the opening whistle and took the lead in the 11th minute. A slick passing move down the left opened up the South African defence, with Sakshi Rana’s effort finding Sunelita Toppo at the far post. Toppo made no mistake from close range to put India ahead.

Navneet Kaur doubled the advantage early in the second quarter, unleashing a powerful slap from a penalty corner for her second goal of the tournament.

India continued to dominate possession and pressure, adding a third goal in the 25th minute. Deepika Sehrawat’s drag-flick took a deflection and fell perfectly for Sushila Chanu, who calmly guided the ball beyond the South African goalkeeper.

India went into half-time with a commanding 3-0 lead, but head coach Sjoerd Marijne called for even greater intensity from his players.

Fierce competition

The Indian side responded emphatically after the restart. Deepika produced a fierce tomahawk in the 38th minute to score her second goal of the competition and make it 4-0.

India then ran riot in the closing stages of the third quarter. Lalremsiami found the net in the 44th minute before Sakshi Rana struck just a minute later. Both goals came from powerful tomahawks as India raced into a 6-0 lead.

South Africa eventually pulled one back in the 55th minute when Kayla de Waal reacted quickest after a deflection from a penalty-corner attempt fell into her path.

The emphatic victory surpassed India’s previous biggest win at the Women’s Hockey World Cup – a 4-1 triumph over Spain in the inaugural 1974 edition.

India now sit at the top of Pool D and will take on England in their final group match on Thursday, August 20. A draw will be enough to secure their place in the second round, while a defeat could make the result of South Africa’s match against China and the goal difference crucial.

With inputs from ANI

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