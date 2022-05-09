Dubai: The 43rd edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton Tournament this year is scheduled to commence from Wednesday, 11th March, 2022 until 5th June 2022 at India Club, Dubai.

The tournament started in 1978 and is open to all the players from the UAE as well as from abroad.

There is no restriction on players from outside the UAE to participate at their own will but they will have to comply with the tournament schedule.

The last 4 editions of India club UAE Open Badminton have been given Four Star Rating in the Sports Events Ranking System by Dubai Sports Council.

Two new events

The highlights of the tournament this year are the introduction of two new events - the Emirati Badminton Tournament and the Air Badminton.

Emirati Badminton Tournament is being introduced for the first time and will provide a platform for the Emirati Juniors to show their skills in badminton. No entry fees ais being charged to encourage the participation.

Air Badminton is an outdoor event that was introduced by the BWF (Badminton World Federation) in May 2019. It uses existing badminton rackets with newly designed shuttlecock. This new outdoor shuttlecock has been developed to provide more stability and wind resistance. It also boasts increased durability.

The ultimate aim of Air Badminton is to open up the sport to people of all ages and ability. This will be achieved by enabling badminton to be played on a variety of surfaces, could be played on hard, grass and sand surfaces in parks. It’s also perfect for gardens, streets, playgrounds and even beaches. In the 1st edition, we are having 6 categories in this event.

51 categories

There are a total of 51 categories in this tournament. India club has streamlined the age categories based on the Badminton world Federation regulations which are followed across the UAE and the region.

Cash prizes, trophies, air tickets and gift hampers will be the highlight of the prestigious 43rd India Club UAE Open Badminton tournament.