Dubai: India clinched their maiden Thomas Cup title after defeating 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.
Lakshya Sen, and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth clinched their games for India, who were worried over the injury to key singles player H.S. Prannoy, who played crucial roles in victories in the semi-finals and the quarter-finals.
Prannoy had suffered a nasty slip in the match-deciding encounter with Rasmus Gemke after India had fought back to level the rubber against Denmark 2-2.
India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.
India became only the sixth country ever to win the Thomas Cup title. Only Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan have won the title in the prestigious event since its format was changed and China started participating in 1982.
India had faced a tough task against a strong Indonesians, who had proved their mettle by defeating China 3-2 in the semi-finals.