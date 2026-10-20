How the Ukraine war caused famous tennis duo to split

Elina Svitolina reveals Ukraine war's emotional toll as she separates from Gael Monfils
Dubai: Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced her separation from husband Gael Monfils, revealing the emotional impact of Russia’s war against her homeland has left her needing to rediscover herself outside their marriage.
The four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist described the decision as the most difficult she had ever faced, explaining that the conflict in Ukraine had affected her in ways that were not always visible to the outside world.
“This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share,” she wrote in a statement, saying “I need to find my way back to myself”.
Svitolina, 32, said she felt she could not achieve that within her marriage, despite the support of Frenchman Monfils, 40, throughout their time together.
She praised her husband for the way he had responded to her decision, highlighting the understanding he had shown during an extremely difficult period in her life.
“He listened,” she said, adding that Monfils “respected what I need with a strength and grace I will never forget”.
The Ukrainian, who has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the US Open, explained that the personal struggles she had experienced since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had taken a significant emotional toll.
“Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me,” she said.
“What you didn't see were the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling of slowly losing myself.”
Svitolina has previously spoken about the difficulties of balancing her professional tennis career with the emotional burden of the war, which has continued to affect her homeland and its people.
Her latest statement offered a glimpse into the private challenges she has faced away from the court, with the former world No 3 acknowledging that the love and support of another person could not resolve every internal struggle.
"Some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you,” she wrote.
Svitolina admitted that telling Monfils about her decision had been particularly painful, despite the respect and understanding he had shown her.
It was “the hardest thing I have ever had to tell the person I love”, she said.
The couple married in July 2021 and have one child together, a four-year-old daughter, Skai. Both players have enjoyed successful careers on the professional circuit, with Monfils reaching the semi-finals of two Grand Slam tournaments and winning multiple ATP titles.
Despite the end of their marriage, Svitolina stressed that their responsibilities as parents would remain unchanged and that their daughter would continue to be their priority.
She said Skai “will always come first”, adding: “our marriage is ending, but our family is not”.