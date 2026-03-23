GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Swiatek splits with coach Fissette after early Miami exit

Six-time Grand Slam winner suffered a three-set loss to Magda Linette in her opening match

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after losing a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after losing a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif.
AP

Warsaw: Iga Swiatek announced on Monday that she had parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette following her second-round exit at the Miami Open.

Following quarter-final defeats at the Australian Open, the Doha Open and Indian Wells, six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek continued her uncertain start to the 2026 season with a three-set loss to Magda Linette in her opening match in Miami.

"Sometimes life and sport bring moments like this... Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court," the Pole said on Instagram.

"I've also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that's very human.

"That being said, after many months of working together with my coach Wim Fissette I've decided to take a different path."

The 24-year-old thanked the Belgian for "his support, experience, and everything we achieved together - including one of my biggest dreams in sport".

Swiatek and Fissette joined forces in October 2024 and, working alongside the 46-year-old, Swiatek claimed the title at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, despite having mixed fortunes earlier in 2025 on her surface of choice, clay.

"Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I've learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best - both professionally and personally," Swiatek added.

"The rest of my team remains unchanged. I know there are many questions, but I'll let you know what's next at the right time. I'm taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter."

She will start that chapter one place further down the rankings after being leapfrogged by Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in the world number two spot.

Related Topics:
Miami OpenTennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda

2m read
Alexander Zverev of Germamy returns a shot to Martin Damm of the United States on Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sinner, Mensik advance to third round at Miami Open

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and Linda Noskova of Czechia wait in the players tunnel before walking out onto court for their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Why did Alex Eala drop from career-high No 29 to No 50

2m read
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Katerina Siniakova of Czechia returns a shot to Mirra Andreeva during Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

What went wrong with Katerina Siniakova at Miami Open?

2m read