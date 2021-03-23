Dubai: Nigel Tinkler’s Acklam Express impressed during the morning gallops at Meydan on Tuesday morning in preparation for his biggest career assignment so far: the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.
Acklam Express has done well both times he’s run in Dubai. He debuted on the turf chute in the Group 2 Meydan Sprint over 1000m, a race in which his solid late burst carried him to within touching distance as he finished a length behind winner Equilateral.
His second outing in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, which reflects conditions of the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi, saw him battle to a two and-a-half length third behind Godolphin’s Final Song. It was the 3-year-old Mehmas gelding’s first time over 1200m.
At Meydan’s training track on Tuesday, Acklam Express was made to breeze on turf under rider Rowan Scott and put in a performance that has his trainer Tinkler suitably impressed. Speaking from his base in the UK, Tinkler said: “Acklam Express worked this morning and he worked very nicely as he followed Lord Glitters during his gallop. He has been doing very well in Dubai and seems to like it there.”