Sheikh Mohammed praises Dubai World Cup as global success

Elite horses gather at Meydan as Magnitude wins $12m feature race
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commended the successful staging of the 30th Dubai World Cup, describing the event as another milestone for UAE sport and another testament to the country’s proven ability to organise and host major global events.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE today celebrated the gathering of the world’s finest horses and leading owners at one of the most prestigious horse races globally.
He also congratulated the United States after the American-trained horse Magnitude secured victory in the world’s most valuable horse race.
“Horses symbolise speed, strength and unyielding determination, qualities that also define the UAE and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding a prayer for the continued protection, pride and strength of the country.
The 2026 Dubai World Cup, held at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, brought together about 100 horses from leading international stables competing across nine races with total prize money of $30.5 million. The highlight of the evening was the $12 million Dubai World Cup race, sponsored by Emirates Airline and run over 2,000 metres on dirt.
Magnitude, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, delivered a standout performance to claim the title, marking the second consecutive year an American horse has won the race. Entering the competition as an outsider compared with the heavily favoured Japanese contender Forever Young, the thoroughbred produced a strong finish, holding off his rival in the final stages to secure victory.
The meeting also featured several top-tier races, including the Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians, the Godolphin Mile, the Dubai Gold Cup, the UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Golden Shaheen, Dubai Turf and the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, attracting elite competitors from across the global racing circuit.