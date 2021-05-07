Dubai: The fixture list for the 2021/22 UAE racing season has been approved by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Emirates Racing Authority (ERA).
The 2021/22 campaign will consist of 68 meetings starting and will get under way at Jebel Ali Racecourse on October 29, with the curtains coming down at Al Ain on April 1.
Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, which hosts races in the UAE capital, has been assigned 15 meetings, while Al Ain will host 14 meetings. Jebel Ali has been handed 11 meetings, while six meetings will be scheduled at Sharjah.
Dubai’s state-of-the-art Meydan Racecourse will open its doors to 22 meetings, including the eight Dubai World Cup Carnival cards starting on January 13 and ending with the Super Saturday fixture on March 5, and the multimillion Dubai World Cup card on March 26. Dubai World Cup night will be the last meeting hosted at Meydan during the season.
“We are happy to launch the 2021-2022 racing programme, which provides trainers, owners and horse fans with an integrated season on the UAE 5 racecourses,” Sheikh Mansoor said in a statement released by the Emirates Racing Authority, the governing body for the sport in the UAE. “Through these fixtures, we offer local and international races for Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian horses.”