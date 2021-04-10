This weekend, a whole global sporting community will come to a standstill to mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99.
Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning according to Buckingham Palace, and already the sporting world has been paying tributes to one of its greatest ambassadors.
Miunutes of silence were held before the English Premier League match between Fulham and Wolves on Friday night, and England’s women’s team’s friendly in France.
Prince Philip was an honorary member of horse racing’s Jockey Club and a former president of the Marylebone Cricket Club. He also servfed as the English Football president from 1955-57.
There was a two-minute silence at Aintree ahead of the day’s racing, and all English county cricket fixtures also marked the death with an observance of silence.
Flags at sports venues across |England were at half-mast - including Wembley and all nine county cricket grounds.
Saturday and Sunday will see a minute’s silence at all English Premier League matches and players will wear black armbands. All football matches in Scotland will also observe a minute’s silence.
In horse racing, this weekend’s Grand National will go ahead at Aintree, with a two-minute silence to be held beforehand.