1 of 7
1994: Erhaab. Owner: Late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Stable jockey Willie Carson provided Dubai with its second Epsom derby after Nashwan (1989) when the brilliant Erhaab justified his favourite’s tag to win from King’s Theatre, the mount of champion jockey Mick Kinane. Erhaab was bred in the US by Sheikh Hamdan’s Shadwell Stud and was trained throughout his outstanding career by John Dunlop. Due to his unusually dark colour, Sheikh Hamdan named Erhaab after an Arabic word which means ‘terrifying’ or ‘intimidating.’
Image Credit: Supplied photo
2 of 7
1995: Lammtarra. Owned by Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Lammtarra won the race in record time, coming home a length clear of Tamure. He was ridden by choir boy Walter Swinburn and trained by former Emirati police man Saeed Bin Surour. Lammtarra was bred by Sheikh Saeed’s father and the former Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid al Maktoum, at his Gainsborough Farm in Kentucky.
Image Credit: Supplied photo
3 of 7
1996: Shaamit. Owned by Khalifa Bin Dasmal. Shaamit served up a hat-trick of wins for Dubai connections when he upset favourite Dushyantor to give Dubai businessman Khalifa Bin Dasmal the biggest win of his career. Shaamit, who was bred by Bin Dasmal, was ridden by Michael Hills and trained by William Haggas. He was retired to stud at the end of his three-year-old season and died in 2001.
Image Credit: Supplied photo
4 of 7
1998: High Rise. Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. Ridden by French champion Olivier Peslier, High Rise pulled off a shock victory when he won at odds of 20/1. Favourite Cape Verdi, ridden by Frankie Dettori for Saeed Bin Surour, could only finish ninth. Bin Surour’s second runner, City Honours was beaten by a head. High Rise was bred in Ireland but trained in England by Luca Cumani. He currently stands a stud in Ireland.
Image Credit: Supplied photo
5 of 7
2003: Kris Kin. Owned by Saeed Suhail. Kris Kin went into the race with a leading chance and with the masterly Kieren Fallon in the saddle, he duly won by one length from The Great Gatsby. He was trained by Sir Michael Stoute. Once again, the Saeed Bin Surour-trained favourite, Refuse to Bend, failed to deliver and finished 14th. Kris Kin, whose racing career last just over a year died in 2012.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
6 of 7
2008: New Approach. Trained by the veteran Jim Bolger, New Approach was a hard-working winner of the race for jockey Kevin Manning, having to do his very best to see off Irish raider Tartan Bearer by half a length. During his three-year-old career, New Approach also won the Irish Champion Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot. He was rated the best horse in the world together with Dubai World Cup winner Curlin. New Approach also sired 2018 Derby winner Masar.
Image Credit: Social media
7 of 7
2018: Masar. Owned by Godolphin. Masar made history when he became the first horse to win the Epsom Derby in the colours of Godolphin, the stable created by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Masar was ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby. Bred in Ireland by Godolphin, Masar raced unsuccessfully in Dubai before returning to the UK where he won the Craven Stakes and also finished third in the 2000 Guineas. After his Derby win, he suffered injury problems and was retired.
Image Credit: Godolphin