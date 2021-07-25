Adayar Image Credit: Courtesy Godolphin

Adayar is fast following in his father’s hoofsteps as he joined a select group of colts who have won both the Epsom Derby and King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the same season.

The son of racing great Frankel became only the 14th horse in history to complete the Epsom-Ascot Group 1 double, joining greats such as Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Shergar, Nashwan, Generous, Lammtarra and his grandsire Galileo.

Adayar disputed the early running with Irish Derby runner-up Lone Eagle, the only other three-year-old in the 12-furlong highlight, until Broome recovered from a slow start to lead the five-strong field after the first two furlongs.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt finished a length and three-quarters clear of runner-up Mishriff, with Love in third.

Galileo was the last horse to complete the Derby-King George double in 2001.

“I am a bit speechless. He just gives you the feeling of endless power,” said winning jockey William Buick.

Adayar representing Godolphin and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was up against dual Classic winner Love, trained by Aidan O’Brien for the Coolmore team.

Hugh Anderson, Godolphin Managing Director (UK and Dubai) said: “I am absolutely delighted and I think this season couldn’t be improved upon. It looked like a very decisive win by an Epsom Derby winner and it’s fantastic with Hurricane Lane as well this year.

“Credit to Charlie, his team and of course His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. We haven’t won this race for a long time and that was a brilliant performance.”

Appleby added: “We are delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, everyone at Moulton Paddocks and team Godolphin. I didn’t expect to be out of the first three going into to race because of the three-year-old weight allowance and I also felt that Adayar was a very good horse.

“Adayar has defied history by becoming the first horse since Galileo to win the Derby and this race and it’s fitting that his grandson has managed the feat. I would imagine that we will work backwards from the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with him now.

“As things stand at this moment, I would say that Hurricane Lane would more likely go down the St Leger/Arc route and Adayar will potentially go for the Prix Niel before the Arc itself.