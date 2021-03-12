Dubai: The 25th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup will be held behind closed doors on March 27, with organisers Dubai Racing Club limiting those attending one of the world’s most prestigious meetings to horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and race sponsors.
In a statement issued Thursday, Dubai Racing Club announced it will host the race meeting without spectators and tickets will not be sold. All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results will be recorded in an official capacity.
The move is in line with the UAE Government regulations and Dubai Racing Club will follow the strict health and safety measures, including full sanitisation, thermal screening of attendees and social distancing as recommended by the Government’s health and safety protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We encourage all those unable to attend, to be a part of the event by following our social media platforms @DubaiWorldCup and YouTube channel MeydanRacing,” the statement read.