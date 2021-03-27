Godolphin picked up their first win of the night when Rebel’s Romance won the Group 2 UAE Derby for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, who were landing the Classic for the first time.
A winner of four of his five career starts the Rebel’s Romance comfortably defeated the 9-2 favourite Panadol to hand Godolphin success in the 1,800m dirt contest which was first run in 2000.
Buick said: “That’s a career-best display in his short career so far and is a product of a fantastic training performance from Charlie.
“He started late as a two-year-old but is growing up fast and is taking every step very well. Charlie was adamant he should miss the Guineas and go to Saudi instead, which served him well here.”
The UAE Derby is considered a major prep race for the Kentucky Derby at Louisville but it remains to be seen whether Rebel’s Romance will follow in the footsteps of China Visit in 2000 to contest the American Classic.