Dubai: Mishriff might have been nudged off the top of the list of favourites in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic, but he justified his reputation as the horse to beat with a great show of heart to win the 2,410m turf contest by a neck.
Finishing second in what was a furious end to the race were Japanese pair Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You, who were also a neck apart at the finish.
John Gosden’s Saudi Cup winner Mishriff circled the front runners and came up with a solid performance under David Egan, who rode him at Riyadh as well.