Mishriff
Mishriff, ridden by jockey David Egan and trained by John Gosden, wins the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic race of the 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai: Mishriff might have been nudged off the top of the list of favourites in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic, but he justified his reputation as the horse to beat with a great show of heart to win the 2,410m turf contest by a neck.

Finishing second in what was a furious end to the race were Japanese pair Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You, who were also a neck apart at the finish.

John Gosden’s Saudi Cup winner Mishriff circled the front runners and came up with a solid performance under David Egan, who rode him at Riyadh as well.