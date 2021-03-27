Lord North lived up to his lofty reputation as one of Europe’s best middle-distance horse when delivering an imperious performance under Frankie Dettori to win the Group 1 Dubai Turf.
John Gosden’s stable star was an impressive winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last season before he produced encouraging runs in the Juddmonte International at York and the Breeders’ Cup Turk in Keeneland at the end of the season.
Highly regarded and rated high, the son of Dubawi did everything Dettori asked of him to land the prestigious race.
“I had a nice pace and plenty of horse under me,” said Dettori. “He was a handful in the early days but he’s much more cool now and he’s done nothing wrong.
“Perhaps the Prince Of Wales Stakes might be a good option, again.”
Japanese raider Van De Garde was second under French jockey Mickael Barzalona while the Marco Botti-trained Felix was third in the hands o British champion jockey Oisin Murphy.