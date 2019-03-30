A staggering $35 million in prize money is at stake as curtains rise for Dubai World Cup 2019. The day’s action features nine races over distances varying from 1,200 metres for sprinters to 3,200 metres for the long distance specialists. The action takes place on the dirt and turf tracks at Dubai’s iconic racecourse, Meydan.
9.54pm
Gwen Stefani rocks the stage at the after-race concert at the #DubaiWorldCup
9.09pm
Closing ceremony at #DubaiWorldCup.
9.00pm
1 | THUNDER SNOW (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
2 | GRONKOWSKI (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | Oisin Murphy
3 | GUNNEVERA (USA) | A Sano | Emisael Jaramillo
4 | PAVEL (USA) | D O'Neill | Joel Rosario
5 | AUDIBLE (USA) | T Pletcher | Flavien Prat
6 | YOSHIDA (JPN) | W Mott | Jose Ortiz
7 | NORTH AMERICA (GB) | S Seemar | Richard Mullen
8 | SEEKING THE SOUL (USA) | D Stewart | Mike Smith
9 | AXELROD (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | Royston Ffrench
10 | NEW TRAILS (USA) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley
11 | DOLKONG (USA) | S Foster | Olivier Doleuze
12 | CAPEZZANO (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona
8.58pm
Fireworks celebrating winners of the Dubai World Cup
8.55pm
Watch: Thunder Snow wins the Dubai World Cup 2019.
8.44pm
Thunder Snow wins Dubai World Cup
Thunder Snow, ridden by C Soumillon, trained by S Bin Surour and owned by Godolphin wins $12m Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates, in a thrilling finish.
8.43pm
Dubai did it! Thundersnow wins the final race of the Dubai World Cup!
8.40pm
Final race for the #DubaiWorldCup
8.36pm
Last race of Dubai World Cup, who will win? Pre-race analysis
8.34pm
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrive for the #DubaiWorldCup
8.32pm
The final race of the night - Dubai World Cup is about to start. The horses arrive at the Parade Ring
8.30pm
Racecard - Race 9 | Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline
Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | GUNNEVERA (USA) | A Sano | Emisael Jaramillo
2 | CAPEZZANO (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona
3 | NORTH AMERICA (GB) | S Seemar | Richard Mullen
4 | AUDIBLE (USA) | T Pletcher | Flavien Prat
5 | SEEKING THE SOUL (USA) | D Stewart | Mike Smith
6 | PAVEL (USA) | D O'Neill | Joel Rosario
7 | GRONKOWSKI (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | Oisin Murphy
8 | AXELROD (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | Royston Ffrench
9 | NEW TRAILS (USA) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley
10 | YOSHIDA (JPN) | W Mott | Jose Ortiz
12 | THUNDER SNOW (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
13 | DOLKONG (USA) | S Foster | Olivier Doleuze
8.25pm
1 | OLD PERSIAN (GB) | C Appleby | William Buick
2 | CHEVAL GRAND (JPN) | Y Tomomichi | Hugh Bowman
3 | SUAVE RICHARD (JPN) | Y Shono | Joao Moreira
4 | HUNTING HORN (IRE) | A O'Brien | Wayne Lordan
5 | MAGIC WAND (IRE) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
6 | REY DE ORO (JPN) | K Fujisawa | Christophe Lemaire
7 | RACING HISTORY (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
8 | DESERT ENCOUNTER (IRE) | D Simcock | Jim Crowley
8.14pm
Dubai World Cup, time for the Grand Finale! Here is a preview ahead of the final race of the night.
8.05pm
Shaikh Mohammad and Shaikh Hamdan exit the VIP area after race 8
8.04pm
Dubai World Cup 2019, Race 8 ends with Old Persian winning the top spot.
8.03pm
Old Persian wins Longines Dubai Sheema Classic
Old Persian, ridden by W Buick, trained by C Appleby and owned by Godolphin wins $6m Longines Dubai Sheema Classic, sponsored by Longines.
8.00pm
Race No. 8 - the Dubai Sheema Classic begins at #DubaiWorldCup
7.53pm
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrive for Race No. 8 - the Dubai Sheema Classic
7.52pm
Race 8 is about to begin. Live from the DubaiWorld Cup 2019
7.50pm
Racecard - Race 8 | Longines Dubai Sheema Classic
Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | CHEVAL GRAND (JPN) | Y Tomomichi | Hugh Bowman
2 | OLD PERSIAN (GB) | C Appleby | William Buick
3 | MAGIC WAND (IRE) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
4 | RACING HISTORY (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
5 | HUNTING HORN (IRE) | A O'Brien | Wayne Lordan
6 | REY DE ORO (JPN) | K Fujisawa | Christophe Lemaire
7 | SUAVE RICHARD (JPN) | Y Shono | Joao Moreira
8 | DESERT ENCOUNTER (IRE) | D Simcock | Jim Crowley
7.49pm
Next race: Dubai Sheema Classic. The contenders arrive.
7.40pm
1 | ALMOND EYE (JPN) | S Kunieda | Christophe Lemaire
2 | VIVLOS (JPN) | Y Tomomichi | Mickael Barzalona
3 | LORD GLITTERS (FR) | D O'Meara | Daniel Tudhope
4 | DEIRDRE (JPN) | M Hashida | Joao Moreira
5 | WITHOUT PAROLE (GB) | J Gosden | Lanfranco Dettori
6 | SOUTHERN LEGEND (AUS) | C Fownes | Zac Purton
7 | CENTURY DREAM (IRE) | S Crisford | Oisin Murphy
8 | MAJESTIC MAMBO (SAF) | M de Kock | Anton Marcus
9 | WOOTTON (FR) | C Appleby | William Buick
10 | YULONG PRINCE (SAF) | M de Kock | Bernard Fayd'Herbe
11 | I CAN FLY (GB) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
12 | MOUNTAIN HUNTER (USA) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave
13 | DREAM CASTLE (GB) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
7.35pm
Dubai Turf, the seventh race of the #DubaiWorldCup winners awarded.
7.30pm
Race 7 is over, find out who won. Dubai WorldCup 2019, just two more races to go!
7.28pm
Almond Eye returns triumphant. Jackie Doyle tells us why she's the horse to look out for in the future.
7.26pm
Almond Eye wins Dubai Turf
Almond Eye, ridden by CP Lemaire, trained by S Kunieda and owned by Silk Racing Co. Ltd, wins $6-million Dubai Turf, sponsored by DP World
7.25pm
Best dressed lady
My name is Eleanor and I am from New Zealand. I am 23 years old. It’s my first time here in Dubai! My dress is Nicola Fenetti, an Australian designer.
My mother and I own a dog boarding hotel. We deal with dogs every day. Winning this is so different from my life back home. I flew for 17 hours to be here in Dubai and it is so worth it! Oh my god I am shaking
7.23pm
Runner up for best dressed lady
My name is Emma Wells from Australia. I can’t believe I won runner up! It’s amazing. I’ve been in Dubai all week. I love it and I’m so lucky to be here. So I originally found the dress and I fell in love with the colour and sequins. I felt like the dress was very bright, so I wanted a simple hat. I found this pilot hat that I designed myself. I am insurance broker. But one of my hobbies is visiting to Fashions on the Field in Australia, so I love fashion but it’s the first time so something fashion related internationally.
7.20pm
Race 7 - Dubai Turf begins at the #DubaiWorldCup
7.15pm
Race 7 of the Dubai World Cup is about to begin. Here's a preview.
7.10pm
Racecard - Race 7 | Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World
Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | SOUTHERN LEGEND (AUS) | C Fownes | Zac Purton
2 | DREAM CASTLE (GB) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
3 | DEIRDRE (JPN) | M Hashida | Joao Moreira
4 | VIVLOS (JPN) | Y Tomomichi | Mickael Barzalona
5 | MAJESTIC MAMBO (SAF) | M de Kock | Anton Marcus
6 | LORD GLITTERS (FR) | D O'Meara | Daniel Tudhope
7 | ALMOND EYE (JPN) | S Kunieda | Christophe Lemaire
8 | I CAN FLY (GB) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
9 | MOUNTAIN HUNTER (USA) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave
10 | YULONG PRINCE (SAF) | M de Kock | Bernard Fayd'Herbe
11 | CENTURY DREAM (IRE) | S Crisford | Oisin Murphy
12 | WITHOUT PAROLE (GB) | J Gosden | Lanfranco Dettori
13 | WOOTTON (FR) | C Appleby | William Buick
7.09pm
Next race: The Dubai Turf for $6 million. Find out who will win.
7.05pm
1 | X Y JET (USA) | J Navarro | Emisael Jaramillo
2 | MATERA SKY (USA) | H Mori | Yutaka Take
3 | IMPERIAL HINT (USA) | L Carvajal | Jose Ortiz
4 | PROMISES FULFILLED (USA) | D Romans | Robby Albarado
5 | DRAFTED (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs
6 | FIGHT HERO (GB) | Y Tsui | Joao Moreira
7 | NINE BELOW ZERO (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries
8 | SWITZERLAND (USA) | S Asmussen | Mickael Barzalona
9 | TATO KEY (ARG) | D Marnane | Shane Foley
6.55pm
Gulf News’ Editor-in-Chief , Abdul Hamid Ahmad, presents the awards for the Golden Shaheen Race at the Dubai World Cup. Winner of Race 6, XY Jet.
6.50pm
Post-race analysis after Race 6 - Golden Shaheen sponsored by Gulf News.
6.45pm
XY Jet wins Dubai Golden Shaheen
XY Jet, owned by Rockingham Ranch, ridden by E Jaramillo and trained by Jorge Navarro, wins $2.5m Dubai Golden Shaheen, sponsored by Gulf News.
6.40pm
Golden Shaheen, Race 6 of the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Gulf News kicks off.
6.30
Racecard - Race 6 | Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
2 | IMPERIAL HINT (USA) | L Carvajal | Jose Ortiz
3 | X Y JET (USA) | J Navarro | Emisael Jaramillo
4 | PROMISES FULFILLED (USA) | D Romans | Robby Albarado
5 | DRAFTED (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs
6 | SWITZERLAND (USA) | S Asmussen | Mickael Barzalona
7 | NINE BELOW ZERO (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries
8 | TATO KEY (ARG) | D Marnane | Shane Foley
9 | MATERA SKY (USA) | H Mori | Yutaka Take
10 | FIGHT HERO (GB) | Y Tsui | Joao Moreira
6.26
Coming next: Golden Shaheen, Race 6 of the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Gulf News.
6.25pm
1 | PLUS QUE PARFAIT (USA) | B Walsh | Jose Ortiz
2 | GRAY MAGICIAN (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario
3 | MANGUZI (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Fernando Jara
4 | DERMA LOUVRE (JPN) | H Toda | Christophe Lemaire
5 | SWIFT ROSE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave
6 | STUBBINS (USA) | D O'Neill | Flavien Prat
7 | WALKING THUNDER (USA) | A bin Harmash | Lanfranco Dettori
8 | SUPERIOR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley
9 | VAN BEETHOVEN (CAN) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
10 | RAZEENA (CAN) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs
11 | JAHBATH (GB) | W Haggas | Jim Crowley
12 | AL HAYETTE (USA) | I Mohammed | Fabrice Veron
13 | DIVINE IMAGE (USA) | C Appleby | William Buick
14 | GOLDEN JAGUAR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Oisin Murphy
6.24pm
Pre-race analysis for Race 6 - the Golden Shaheen sponsored by Gulf News.
6.20pm
Best-dressed couple
Winners of best dressed couple were Nader Tearab from Sudan and his wife Yao Zhengqi from China. Nader is a designer by profession. “I can’t believe I won it for the fourth time! This outfit wasn’t easy to come up with. We have been working together for 3 months. This is the first time I’ve ever designed a dress! I am usually a suit designer. Because it’s spring in Dubai now, we had to choose a colourful dress. We chose purple French lace. I made her outfit first and then I made my suit to match her outfit. Light wool is the best fabric for spring. We are so happy to have won!” said Nader.
6.18pm
Winner of Race 5 of the #DubaiWorldCup, Plus Que Parfait
6.14pm
Post race analysis for Race 5 - the UAE Derby.
6.10pm
Miles Hamby named Best dressed man
Best dressed man was won by Miles Hamby, aged 71 years old. “This is my first time at the World Cup and its my first time in Dubai, my first time in the Arabian peninsula! I did not expect this at all! I am from Alexandria, Virginia from the state of Washington DC. And I am a very good friend of Leon the Runner Up. We both stayed at the same hotel and we rode camels together yesterday. I am a retired statistics professor. My family is from Kentucky and my family goes back to about 200 years ago in Kentucky. My father was a Kentucky colonel, his father was a Kentucky colonel. This outfit is classic 1889 Kentucky which was the first year of the Kentucky derby. Every year I host a 1889 themed Kentucky Derby party, where everyone comes dressed up. After this I am going home to celebrate!"
6.05pm
1 | BLUE POINT (IRE) | C Appleby | William Buick
2 | BELVOIR BAY (GB) | P Miller | Flavien Prat
3 | STORMY LIBERAL (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario
4 | VIDDORA (AUS) | L Kennewell | Joe Bowditch
5 | THE RIGHT MAN (GB) | D Guillemin | Francois-Xavier Bertras
6 | SANDS OF MALI (FR) | R Fahey | Oisin Murphy
7 | WISHFUL THINKER (AUS) | R Gibson | Alexis Badel
8 | BRAVE SMASH (JPN) | K Lees | Hugh Bowman
9 | EKHTIYAAR (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley
10 | LOST TREASURE (IRE) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
11 | MAZZINI (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries
12 | ILLUSTRIOUS LAD (AUS) | P Gelagotis | Anthony Darmanin
13 | CARIBOU CLUB (USA) | T Proctor | Joe Talamo
6.04pm
Plus Que Parfait wins UAE Derby
Plus Que Parfait ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained Brendan Walsh wins the UAE Derby sponsored by Al Naboodah
5.59pm
Pre-race analysis for Race 5 at the #DubaiWorldCup - the UAE derby.
5.57pm
Racecard - Race 5 | UAE Derby Sponsored By Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | WALKING THUNDER (USA) | A bin Harmash | Lanfranco Dettori
2 | JAHBATH (GB) | W Haggas | Jim Crowley
3 | GOLDEN JAGUAR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Oisin Murphy
4 | PLUS QUE PARFAIT (USA) | B Walsh | Jose Ortiz
5 | DERMA LOUVRE (JPN) | H Toda | Christophe Lemaire
6 | DIVINE IMAGE (USA) | C Appleby | William Buick
7 | SUPERIOR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley
8 | GRAY MAGICIAN (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario
9 | RAZEENA (CAN) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs
10 | AL HAYETTE (USA) | I Mohammed | Fabrice Veron
11 | VAN BEETHOVEN (CAN) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
12 | STUBBINS (USA) | D O'Neill | Flavien Prat
13 | SWIFT ROSE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave
14 | MANGUZI (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Fernando Jara
5.55pm
Next race: UAE Derby
5.50pm
Best dressed man: runner up
Runner up for best dressed man was won by Leon Harris aged 72.
"I am based in DC. I came here for the races. I have been here 36 times. I participated so many times in style stakes. But this is my first win as runner up. It’s my first win for anything actually! I can’t believe I won! I invited my friend to come with me. I teach Argentine tango teacher and he is my student and he ended up winning best dressed man! As you can see I am an older guy. So my outfit is kind of conservative. These colours are my favorite colours. Beige, white. They just fit me. I honestly dress like this all the time, not just for this event," he said.
5.50pm
Style Stakes: Best dressed men
5.32pm
Blue Point wins Al Quoz Sprint
Godolphin's Blue Point ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby wins Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments
5.31pm
Shaikh Mohammad watches as Race 4 of the #DubaiWorldCup kicks off.
5.28pm
1 | CROSS COUNTER (GB) | C Appleby | William Buick
2 | ISPOLINI (GB) | C Appleby | Brett Doyle
3 | CALL THE WIND (GB) | F Head | Aurelien Lemaitre
4 | GOLD MOUNT (GB) | R Gibson | Ryan Moore
5 | MARINARESCO (SAF) | M de Kock | Bernard Fayd'Herbe
6 | PLATINUM WARRIOR (IRE) | J Sadler | Shane Foley
7 | SHARPALO (FR) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley
8 | RED GALILEO (GB) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave
9 | PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) | C Fellowes | Oisin Murphy
10 | TEAM TALK (GB) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
5.25pm
Lady Gaga inspired hat wins top prize
Corina Tutoiu from Australia won best hat prize. “I was so nervous. And I was a bit late to the stage because I went to the bathroom. I almost missed my chance to be on stage! I am from Melbourne. My hat is inspired by Lady Gaga. The dress was made by me. The hat is made by a friend who is a milliner and a nurse. I work as an emergency room nurse in Australia. I am speechless and so happy that I won! I am here on holiday and because I love fashion!
Most creative hat won by Eksuda Vessakosol
My grandmother made it with love. Everything. She made the cakes and macaroons. She’s 80 years old. I feel super happy and I feel like I have to take her to an afternoon tea. She just magically did it! It took many days for her to make this hat. About a month before the event, she started working on it. I live in Bangkok Thailand, but I love wearing fancy hats, so I had to take this opportunity to be a part of this event. I chose this hat because it’s fun and quirky.
5.23pm
Pre-race analysis for Race 4 at the #DubaiWorldCup - the Al Quoz Sprint.
5.20pm
Racecard - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments
Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | STORMY LIBERAL (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario
2 | SANDS OF MALI (FR) | R Fahey | Oisin Murphy
3 | LOST TREASURE (IRE) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore
4 | MAZZINI (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries
5 | THE RIGHT MAN (GB) | D Guillemin | Francois-Xavier Bertras
6 | BRAVE SMASH (JPN) | K Lees | Hugh Bowman
7 | BELVOIR BAY (GB) | P Miller | Flavien Prat
8 | BLUE POINT (IRE) | C Appleby | William Buick
9 | CARIBOU CLUB (USA) | T Proctor | Joe Talamo
10 | EKHTIYAAR (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley
11 | ILLUSTRIOUS LAD (AUS) | P Gelagotis | Anthony Darmanin
12 | VIDDORA (AUS) | L Kennewell | Joe Bowditch
13 | WISHFUL THINKER (AUS) | R Gibson | Alexis Badel
5.14pm
Next race - Al Quoz Sprint
$2million Al Quoz Sprint is sponsored by Azizi Deevelopments
5.05pm
Shaikh Mohammad with the winner of race 3
4.57pm
Race 3 of the #DubaiWorldCup just ended. Find out who won
4.55pm
Dubai Gold Cup winner is...
Cross Counter wins $1.5m Dubai Gold Cup, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors.
4.48pm
Race 3 of the #DubaiWorldCup kicks off. Who will be the winner?
4.45pm
Racecard - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors
Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | MARINARESCO (SAF) | M de Kock | Bernard Fayd'Herbe
2 | CALL THE WIND (GB) | F Head | Aurelien Lemaitre
3 | RED GALILEO (GB) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave
4 | PLATINUM WARRIOR (IRE) | J Sadler | Shane Foley
5 | PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) | C Fellowes | Oisin Murphy
6 | ISPOLINI (GB) | C Appleby | Brett Doyle
7 | SHARPALO (FR) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley
8 | TEAM TALK (GB) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon
9 | CROSS COUNTER (GB) | C Appleby | William Buick
10 | GOLD MOUNT (GB) | R Gibson | Ryan Moore
4.40
Next race- Dubai Gold Cup
4.30pm
The big prize
The $12million Dubai World Cup
4.25pm
1 | COAL FRONT (USA) | T Pletcher | Jose Ortiz
2 | HEAVY METAL (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona
3 | MUNTAZAH (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley
4 | KIMBEAR (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs
5 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | Richard Mullen
6 | MUSAWAAT (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries
7 | LOGRADO (ARG) | E Charpy | Antonio Fresu
8 | IBN MALIK (IRE) | M Al Mheiri | Tadhg O'Shea
9 | TRUE TIMBER (USA) | K McLaughlin | Joel Rosario
10 | NONKONO YUME (JPN) | Y Kato | Joao Moreira
11 | MAJOR PARTNERSHIP (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Oisin Murphy
12 | GOOD CURRY (TUR) | B Kocakaya | Halis Karatas
13 | AFRICAN RIDE (GB) | S Crisford | Christophe Soumillon
4.20pm
Dubai World Cup: Race 2 just ended, here is the post race analysis.
4.18pm
Coal Front wins Godolphin Mile
Coal Front, sponsored by District One, wins $1.5 million Godolphin Mile race
4.15pm
Race 2 of the #DubaiWorldCup kicks off
4.14pm
1 | AF MAHER (AE) | E Oertel | Tadhg O'Shea
2 | FAZZA AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | M Borkowski | Pierantonio Convertino
3 | AMWAJ (FR) | E Lemartinel | Fabrice Veron
4 | GOSHAWKE (US) | A Al Hammadi | Fernando Jara
5 | TALLAAB AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M Almasaodi | Juan Ospina
6 | CHADDAD (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona
7 | ZIYADD (FR) | J de Roüalle | Richard Mullen
8 | BF MUGHADER (OM) | Y Al Kalbani | Szczepan Mazur
9 | RMMAS (FR) | J de Roüalle | Adrie de Vries
10 | BARNAMAJ (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Jim Crowley
11 | MAWAHIB (FR) | E Lemartinel | Patrick Cosgrave
12 | AL SHAMOOS (FR) | C Gourdain | Julien Auge
13 | DARIUS DU PAON (FR) | E Lemartinel | Olivier Doleuze
14 | AF AL SAJANJLE (AE) | E Oertel | Antonio Fresu
4.10pm
Racecard - Race 2 | Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City-District One
Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
1 | MAJOR PARTNERSHIP (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Oisin Murphy
2 | NONKONO YUME (JPN) | Y Kato | Joao Moreira
3 | TRUE TIMBER (USA) | K McLaughlin | Joel Rosario
4 | KIMBEAR (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs
5 | HEAVY METAL (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona
6 | MUNTAZAH (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley
7 | IBN MALIK (IRE) | M Al Mheiri | Tadhg O'Shea
8 | AFRICAN RIDE (GB) | S Crisford | Christophe Soumillon
9 | LOGRADO (ARG) | E Charpy | Antonio Fresu
10 | GOOD CURRY (TUR) | B Kocakaya | Halis Karatas
11 | MUSAWAAT (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries
12 | COAL FRONT (USA) | T Pletcher | Jose Ortiz
13 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | Richard Mullen
3.54pm
Shaikh Mohammad at the Dubai World Cup
3.50pm
AF Maher wins Dubai Kahayla Classic
3.45pm
First race starts at Dubai World Cup
3.40pm
First race of the day
Racecard - Race 1 | Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala
Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey
2 | AL SHAMOOS (FR) | C Gourdain | Julien Auge
3 | AF AL SAJANJLE (AE) | E Oertel | Antonio Fresu
4 | DARIUS DU PAON (FR) | E Lemartinel | Olivier Doleuze
5 | FAZZA AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | M Borkowski | Pierantonio Convertino
6 | RMMAS (FR) | J de Roüalle | Adrie de Vries
7 | MAWAHIB (FR) | E Lemartinel | Patrick Cosgrave
8 | AF MAHER (AE) | E Oertel | Tadhg O'Shea
9 | GOSHAWKE (US) | A Al Hammadi | Fernando Jara
10 | CHADDAD (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona
11 | BARNAMAJ (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Jim Crowley
12 | TALLAAB AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M Almasaodi | Juan Ospina
13 | AMWAJ (FR) | E Lemartinel | Fabrice Veron
14 | ZIYADD (FR) | J de Roüalle | Richard Mullen
15 | BF MUGHADER (OM) | Y Al Kalbani | Szczepan Mazur
3.37pm
1st race runners head to paddock
Style Stakes in progress now...
3.12pm
3.10pm
Father-daughter duo
3.10pm
Three time winner
Meet three time winner Nader Tearab and his wife Yao Zhengqi. Nader is a designer whose designed both their outfits
2.50pm
Milliner from Ukraine
2.44pm
Sisters devoted to Dubai World Cup
2.40pm
Sisters competing with each other
Yana and Nadezda, sisters from Belarus, Russia, are competing against each other
2.35pm
2.30pm
She made her own hat
Corina Tutoui from Iran made her own hat for the races
Corina Tutoui from Iran made her own hat for the races
2.20pm
Satomi from Japan
27 year old Satomi from Japan is on a three-week holiday and came to Dubai just for the World Cup. Full of smiles, Satomi said she loves Japanese horses and wanted to support the Japanese entries in the races.
Yemi Adelaja and Cecilia Goodwin
Husband and wife Yemi Adelaja and Cecilia Goodwin are here from the UK for their first Dubai World Cup as a couple.
Styke stakes registration in full swing
Stands slowly filling up as Style Stakes registrations are on in full swing.
All set for the richest race on the planet
Leslie Wilson Jr, Features Writer, Racing and Special Features
The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here – it’s the 24th running of the Group 1 Dubai World Cup, currently the richest race on the planet with a staggering prize purse of $12 million (Dh 44 million).
The day’s action features nine races over distances varying from 1200 metres for sprinters to 3200 metres for the long distance specialists. The action takes place on the dirt and turf tracks at Dubai’s iconic racecourse, Meydan.
The action blasts-off at 15:45 on the dirt with the $1million Dubai Kahayla Classic, a showpiece race for Purebred Arabian horses and culminates in the Dubai World Cup at 20:45.
In total the prize money on offer for the nine races is a record $35 million.
The days is the undisputed sporting and social highlight of year and has much more to offer than its card of nine races.
Horses to watch out for
- Bin Surour’s star may yet still eclipse all others
- The future is already here for Gabriel
- Muntazah to wow in Godolphin Mile
- US domination of Golden Shaheen may continue
- Cross Counter to give Godolphin a third Gold Cup
- Godolphin has a Point to prove in Al Quoz Sprint
- Japanese star all the rage heading into Dubai Turf
- Rey De Oro to shine for Japan in Sheema Classic
- Thunder Snow chases history in Dubai World Cup
- Divine Image eyes UAE Triple Crown
- Tallaab Al Khalediah, the horse to beat in Dubai Kahayla Classic
Just like at major racing festivals around the world, Royal Ascot, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Melbourne Cup, Dubai World Cup day is a day to dress up and enjoy the sport of horse racing to the full
From the fantastic hats and dresses that the ladies wear to the elegant suits worn by their male counterparts, Dubai World Cup day is both glamorous and unique.
More than one billion TV viewers across 150 territories around the world had access to last year’s extravaganza, broadcast live from Meydan by a crack team of experts and presenters.
With horses from over 15 countries competing in the nine world-class races, the broadcast was also available live on nine cruise lines and 11 airlines, including title-race sponsor Emirates.
The entertainment continues even after the last race and well into the night with an electrifying concert by multiple Grammy Winner Gwen Stefani.
To sum it all up the Dubai World Cup has something for everyone however your choose to celebrate it.