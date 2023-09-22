Dubai: High-quality race returns to Newbury with the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes being the highlight of the two-day Dubai Duty Free International Weekend on Friday and Saturday.
The action on the track is guaranteed to be of the highest quality with the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy and two valuable handicaps preceding Saturday’s £90,000 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.
Friday’s seven-race card is highlighted by the Dubai Duty Free Cup a Listed event for three-year-olds and over and run over a distance of seven furlongs.
Fantastic races
Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO, said: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Newbury Racecourse, which is now in its 28th year. The Dubai Duty Free International Weekend is one of the highlights of our European sponsorship portfolio and we look forward to another fantastic renewal featuring many of the sport’s biggest names.”
The fixture concludes DDF’s season of horseracing events, which began in April with the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend at Newbury Racecourse followed by the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh in June ahead of the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot in August.