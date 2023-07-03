Dubai: Trainer Aidan O’Brien claimed landmark 100th European Classic after favourite Auguste Rodin clinched the 16th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse last weekend.
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is the feature event of the festival of high-octane racing, where the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world take each other on for glory.
Speaking after the race, McLoughlin said: “I would like to offer my huge congratulations to the winning connections and also to compliment The Curragh Racecourse on another hugely successful festival.”
The full week of activities included activities both on and off the track including a golf classic at The K Club where 28 teams of four played the Palmer North Course and later enjoyed a barbecue and traditional music.
Also, over the weekend, the Dubai Duty Free team visited the Barretstown Children’s Foundation, where they saw the great work the children’s charity does for seriously sick children and their families. McLoughlin added: “As part of our Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby activations, we have supported several Irish and local charities over the years, and this year, we are delighted to support the equine programme at The Barretstown Children’s Foundation, which runs camps where seriously ill children can enjoy themselves and have fun. Over 1,000 ‘campers’ will now enjoy the equine programme that we have supported this year.”