Dubai: Altogether 158 horses, conditioned by 63 trainers from 12 countries, will compete for the prestigious prizes on offer during the seven-meeting 2021 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse.
Making the announcement, the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) confirmed that the Carnival will commence on January 21 and culminate with Super Saturday on March 6, which is the official dress rehearsal for the historic 25th running of the Dubai World Cup on March 27. The 2020 Dubai World Cup was postponed due to Covid-19.
In 2020, the DWC Carnival saw horses from Great Britain, Ireland, Oman, Sweden, UAE, USA, South Africa, Bahrain, Denmark, Korea, Japan, Spain, France and Norway either win or finish placed.
Racing fans can look forward to strong international participation at this year’s extravaganza based on the horses that have been approved to run.
The Carnival will comprise a total of 42 Thoroughbred races and 3 Group Purebred Arabian affairs.
Among the host of international stars likely to travel to Dubai to compete are Group 1 winners led by the Roger Teal-trained Oxted, winner of the Darley July Cup Stakes (G1)and David O’Meara’s trainee Lord Glitters, who won the Queen Anne Stakes (G1) at Ascot winner in 2019 following his third place finished to Almond Eye in the Dubai Turf (G1) at Meydan,
Fawzi-Nass’s Simsir, the 2020 Bahrain International Trophy winner leads the list of returning DWCC stars, alongside Prince Of Arran (Placed thrice in the Melbourne Cup, 2018-19-20), Certain Lad (G3 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes winner, York, 2020, 6th in Bahrain International Trophy), Equilateral (Group 1 placed in King’s Stand Stakes at Ascot, 2020), Doug Watson’s –Midnight Sands (2 wins in DWCC 2020, back under Watson’s tutelage after a stint in America) and Suzanne Berneklint’s Plata O Plomo.
Others to watch out for include Australian Group 3 winner Halvorsen, and Berkshire Rocco who was placed second in the Group St Leger Stakes earlier this year.
All races will ne contested in line with the UAE Government regulations with hosts Dubai Racing Club following strict health and safety measures, including full sanitization, thermal screening of attendees and social distancing.